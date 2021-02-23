LA Sheriff: Tiger Woods Injured In Car Crash, Extricated From Vehicle

NESN Logo Sign In

Tiger Woods was involved in a single-car rollover crash Tuesday morning, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced.

According to a press release from the LA County Sheriff’s Department, Woods was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. He had to be extricated from the wreck using the Jaws of Life and was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Woods’ agent, Mark Steinberg, released a statement to reporters, saying the golfer suffered leg injuries in the crash.

Tiger Woods' agent Mark Steinberg:



"Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support." — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelTAN) February 23, 2021

Authorities don’t believe alcohol was involved, an LA County Sheriff’s Department source told TMZ Sports, but it’s unknown whether any other substances were involved.

With the crash happening in the Los Angeles area, it didn’t take long for news teams to be on the scene. Upon arriving, overhead views painted an ugly picture.

Tiger Woods car pic.twitter.com/dgqouY6GJX — Sons of Johnnie LeMaster (@SonsofJohnnieLe) February 23, 2021

Woods recently announced he underwent yet another surgical procedure for back problems that have plagued him for years. He hosted this weekend’s Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, and he said on the CBS broadcast he was hopeful he’d be able to play in the Masters this spring.

Meanwhile, the PGA Tour — which wrapped up its West Coast swing with the Genesis — is in Florida this weekend for a World Golf Championships event. Justin Thomas, who is a friend of Woods, held a regularly scheduled press conference just as the news broke.

“I’m sick to my stomach,” he said, fighting back tears. “It hurts to see one of your closest friends get in an accident. I just hope he’s all right. Just worried for his kids.”

This is a developing story.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports Images