Pacers Vs. Celtics Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online, On TV

Perhaps a little home cooking will help the Celtics start to snap out of their funk.

Boston, loser of three consecutive games, returns home Friday night to host Indiana. The Celtics currently sit ninth in the Eastern Conference standings, while the Pacers reside in fourth place.

This will be the teams’ third meeting of the 2020-21 NBA season. The Celtics and Pacers split a two-game series at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in late December.

Here’s how to watch Friday night’s Pacers-Celtics game online and on TV:

When: Friday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

