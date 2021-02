NESN Logo Sign In

Down a goal against the New York Islanders as time wound down in the second period, Patrice Bergeron made it a different game entering the break.

Pastrnak got the puck off the boards and flipped it up ice to Brad Marchand. As Brandon Carlo rushed towards the net, the Bruins captain followed up the drive and was there to net the game-tying goal.

Bergeron made it a 2-2 game, helping the Bruins tie things up entering the second intermission. Check it out:

Tie game courtesy of π“Žπ‘œπ“Šπ“‡ 𝒸𝒢𝓠𝓉𝒢𝒾𝓃 pic.twitter.com/TL7mKCpfBt — NESN (@NESN) February 14, 2021

One more period to go.