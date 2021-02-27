Patrice Bergeron Not Pointing Fingers After Bruins’ Ugly Loss To Rangers

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s been a brutal 48 hours for the Bruins.

First, Boston dropped its game against the New York Islanders on Thursday night, 7-2. The B’s had a chance to bounce back Friday, but instead were beat 6-2 by the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

It would be easy to point fingers and make excuses due to the absences both on the blue line and within the forward group. But Patrice Bergeron is doing anything but that.

“Hockey is about making sure we stay together as a team,” the captain, who passed Bobby Orr on the Bruins’ all-time points list, said after the game. “It’s not about finger pointing. It’s about staying together and being better.

“It’s about the next man up and we have to do our jobs,” Bergeron added. “We have to compete and be harder on pucks.”

The Bruins will have that chance Sunday afternoon when they play the Rangers at 12 p.m. ET.

