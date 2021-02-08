Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancée Calls Out ESPN For Tweets About Chiefs QB

NESN Logo Sign In

Sunday night was a grind for Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes and the Chiefs offense couldn’t get anything going against the Buccaneers, who cruised to a Super Bowl LV win on the strength of a brilliant defensive effort. Kansas City’s quarterback completed 26 of 49 pass attempts for 270 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

ESPN reflected Mahomes’ struggles with a few tweets during the game. Brittany Matthews, Mahomes’ fiancée, took exception to the posts.

Cool ESPN, love the support of a major sports platform for one of the best players in the league…

🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽yyyy https://t.co/N2d6kewxvp — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) February 8, 2021

Y’all are 🗑🗑🗑 for this too, but he looks damn good to me😍🔥 https://t.co/e4YCpeoQo4 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) February 8, 2021

We’re not really sure why Matthews has such a gripe with those tweets, which don’t even contain any commentary. Mahomes is one of the best players in the league, as she notes, and ESPN and every other major spots platform drool over the Kansas City signal-caller after he makes a highlight-reel play. Unfortunately for Matthews (and the Chiefs), there weren’t many, if any, moments to go ga-ga over Mahomes on Sunday.

As for the superstar signal-caller himself, the sour ending to the season reportedly will be met with offseason surgery to address a “significant” injury.

