Shaq Barrett Details Super Bowl Trash Talk With Chiefs Offensive Line

Super Bowl LV was a chippy, trash talk-loaded affair.

With Tom Brady and Tyrann Mathieu leading the way, the Buccaneers and Chiefs ran their mouths a lot Sunday night. After Tampa Bay’s convincing victory, linebacker Shaquil Barrett detailed some of his trash talk with Kansas City offensive lineman Andrew Wylie.

“(Wylie) was talking so much, he made me mad,” Barrett said during a post-game NFL Network video. ” … I don’t even know what he was saying, because it didn’t matter. I was talking to him. I told him he was a scrub, he was trash, he’s gotta take a train home. Just get back on the flight tonight. I’m going to Disney World, baby.”

Hey, the Bucs can say whatever they want after that Super Bowl performance.

And, given Tom Brady’s plans for next season, don’t be surprised if Tampa is in the same position a year from now.

