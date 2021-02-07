Patrick Mahomes Reportedly To Undergo Surgery For ‘Significant’ Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

Patrick Mahomes soon will go under the knife.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is expected to undergo surgery sometime after Super Bowl LV to repair his turf toe injury, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning, citing sources. Mahomes has dealt with the issue since before the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills.

From Rapoport:

Sources say that following the game today against the Buccaneers, Mahomes is expected to see a foot specialist and will likely have surgery to repair his ailing toe. The expectation is that it won’t heal on its own, an indication of just how significant the injury is.

One source with direct knowledge of his injury marveled, “It’s amazing how good he’s looked considering the issue.”

Mahomes last week said the two-week break before the Super Bowl aided his healing process. The star quarterback insisted the injury has improved since the Bills game.

The Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will square off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday night.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images