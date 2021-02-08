Leonard Fournette Reveals How Tom Brady Really Felt About Chiefs Defense

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady was confident about his chances against the Chiefs defense, and for good reason.

Brady was excellent Sunday night against Kansas City, throwing for three touchdowns in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl LV victory. The 43-year-old earned a fifth Super Bowl MVP for his efforts.

After the game, Bucs running back Leonard Fournette revealed how Brady really felt about the Chiefs defense ahead of Sunday’s matchup.

“(Tom Brady) was telling us what to expect,” Fournette said, via MassLive’s Chris Mason. “He was telling us that they’re not very good at tackling. They were 31st in tackling, yards after catches.”

Well, he was right.