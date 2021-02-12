NESN Logo Sign In

The 2021 NFL offseason officially commenced this week, and the minds of New England Patriots fans are already racing with free agency and the draft quickly approaching.

Watch above and read below for answers to questions about Russell Wilson’s availability, why the Patriots might be smart to trade up for a quarterback in the draft and who the team should target in free agency.

@MeganHolden98

With their luck with drafting and developing WRs, do you see the Patriots skipping the draft for WRs again and spending money on a reliable number one option?

If the Patriots have a shot at LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase or Alabama’s DeVonta Smith or Jaylen Waddle, then I would race up to the podium with my pick, but that does seem unlikely at 15th overall.

The Patriots have the cap space to spend on offense this offseason, so I do think it would be smart to sign a reliable option. Personally, I think New England would be best off signing one of the top, top wide receivers like Allen Robinson, Kenny Golladay, Chris Godwin or JuJu Smith-Schuster. Once again, they have the resources.

Curtis Samuel seems to be the most popular name connected to the Patriots, but I wonder if he would be enough. Samuel was the Carolina Panthers’ No. 3 receiver in 2020 behind D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson. The 24-year-old Ohio State product caught 77 passes for 851 yards with three touchdowns while also adding 41 carries for 200 yards with two touchdowns as an all-around weapon. Samuel only played 68.3 percent of offensive snaps in 2020, however, so I’m not quite sure if he could translate his game into immediately becoming the No. 1 option on the Patriots. It’s possible, but we haven’t seen it, and that’s what New England needs.

Samuel also still will cost a significant amount of money in free agency (Spotrac $12.4 million per year), which could hamstring New England’s opportunity to sign another top second-tier free-agent receiver like Corey Davis or Marvin Jones. So, personally, I’d prefer to spend more on a sure-thing.

@94SagarP

Is jimmy g worth a second #maildoug

I believe so, but that also might just be because I think it would be funny if the Patriots drafted Garoppolo in the second round, traded him for a second-round pick and then traded a second-round pick for him. He’d be like the lesser version of Brandin Cooks who is constantly convincing teams to spend a first-round pick on him.

The Patriots initially drafted Garoppolo 62nd overall, traded him for the 43rd overall pick and own the 46th overall pick. The Patriots essentially would have let the 49ers borrow him for parts of four seasons to move up three spots in the draft.

Everyone has their guy, but personally, I’d take Garoppolo over other options like Marcus Mariota, Sam Darnold, Derek Carr, Carson Wentz, etc. if we’re talking about veteran options. Trading up for a quarterback seems like the best overall move.

@masonFLD

Is James White pretty much gone? Feels like he’ll go to Tampa next year (don’t blame him). I think RB room will be Michel/Harris as co-leads, and then JJ Taylor is a good group (I still like Michel and think if healthy, he will finally be the RB he was drafted to be)

I wouldn’t say he’s as good as gone, but I wonder how much of their cap space the Patriots will want to spend on returning free agents. White is an all-time Patriot, but it would be understandable if he wanted to play in Florida closer to his family and reunite with Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sony Michel, Damien Harris, J.J. Taylor and maybe Rex Burkhead (on a reduced one-year contract as he returns from a knee injury) is a pretty good backfield.

@IslesUSMNT

Which of the below 3 do you think the Pats are more likely to do:

1. Trade their first selection

2. Select a QB or WR

3. Select a defensive player

That’s tough. Based on the way the board seems to be falling, option No. 3 might be the most likely. I think it’s definitely possible that the Patriots could look to trade up from No. 15 overall to take a quarterback. But if they can’t or are unwilling to do that, then it seems like the top three wide receivers and top four quarterbacks will be gone by No. 15 overall.

Add in tight end Kyle Pitts and one or two of the offensive tackles, and the best values at No. 15 overall could be at linebacker (Micah Parsons), defensive tackle (Christian Barmore), edge defender (Kwity Paye) or cornerback (Caleb Farley or Patrick Surtain II).

Let’s go rapid fire.

@conscienstious

What do you put on you taco? #MailDoug

That depends on the type of taco. I’m putting different toppings on a ground beef taco than I would on a carnitas or al pastor taco, for instance.

If it’s a legit taco, then I’m topping it with guacamole, pico de gallo and cheese, preferably something like cotija.

If I’m going to Taco Bell, then I want cheese, nacho cheese and lettuce.

@LEM0484

Micah parsons taken off board due to character issues? Especially as a first pick.

Is it possible Mac Jones falls in the draft due to his past DUI? Many have connected Jones to the Pats, and I can't help but wonder if the timing of Britt Reid's accident could put DUI's in the spotlight. pic.twitter.com/ANL05666YW — TCL (@StanGronkNandez) February 11, 2021

I’ll tackle both of these at once and just say I’m not sure how teams will handle these situations. Here’s more information on Parsons:

**BREAKING: **



Former PSU defensive back, Isaiah Humphries has filed a lawsuit against Penn State for alleged hazing.



In the lawsuit he names Damion Barber, Micah Parsons, Yetur Gross-Matos and Jesse Luketa as participants of the hazing. https://t.co/zG73KKNJgD — Overtime Heroics-Penn State (@OTHPennState) January 14, 2020

Former Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos was still selected 38th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft despite being involved in the same situation.