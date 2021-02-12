NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady had a front-row seat to prime Rob Gronkowski, who one could argue is the greatest tight end in NFL history.

But Brady apparently never has seen Gronk at the height of “powers” off the football field.

Gronkowski (virtually) dropped by “The Late Late Show With James Corden” on Tuesday, two days after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. The four-time champion, whose partying abilities are right up there with his on-field talents, revealed Brady never has been on hand for a “full Gronk” experience during a night out.

“To tell you the truth, no,” Gronkowski said, as transcribed by CBS Sports. “We never really hit it like that, gone out like that. We got a pretty significant age difference if you really think about it. When I got into the NFL, I was 20 years old, he was 32 years old and married. So if you really think about it, he wasn’t really going to be hanging out with a 20-year-old that he barely knew and going out on the streets with me and my friends when he’s married, 32 years old with a kid. So we’ve never actually had a night like that before, but we’ve had a lot of good times and that’s all we need. We just need to keep winning and that’s our celebration, that’s our party right there, scoring touchdowns together.”

This isn’t to say Brady and Gronkowski never have partied together, however. The future Hall of Famers have celebrated four Super Bowl championships, with the latest set of festivities coming Wednesday when the Buccaneers held a boat parade in Tampa Bay. And judging by photos and videos that came out of the event, TB12 might have gone even harder than Gronk.

With the Bucs’ ultimate goal for the 2020 season now achieved, Gronkowski will have plenty of opportunities to go “full Gronk” over the next few months. But we have a feeling it won’t be terribly long until Brady is calling up the tight end to begin preparations for the 2021 campaign.

