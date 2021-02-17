MLB Rumors: Red Sox Trading Chris Mazza, Jeffrey Springs To Rays

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox might be getting something in return for a pair of recently designated for assignment relievers.

Chris Mazza and Jeffrey Springs reportedly are headed to the Tampa Bay Rays, according to multiple reports. The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier and MLB.com’s Adam Berry were among those who had the news first.

In return, the Red Sox will get catching prospect Ronaldo Hernandez and shortstop Nick Sogard.

Both Mazza and Springs were in limbo after getting DFA’d off the 40-man roster. Mazza was removed to make room for Martin Perez, while Springs was cut for Hirokazu Sawamura.

The two pitchers played depth roles in the Red Sox bullpen last season after getting claimed off waivers in the offseason, but the slew of offseason pitching additions the Red Sox made in turn made the two expendable. That Boston is getting anything in return for them is nice work from Chaim Bloom.

Hernandez, 23, has reached High-A, hitting .265 with nine homers across 103 games with the Charlotte Stone Crabs in 2019.

Sogard, also 23, is a 2019 12th-round pick of the Rays. His only minors experience is in Class A short season in 2019 with the Hudson Valley Vipers, with whom he hit .290 with 21 RBIs and 20 stolen bases in 63 games.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images