Sign Up To Play ‘NFL Superprop Super Challenge’ Game For Super Bowl LV

Some of the action will have little to no bearing on the outcome of Super Bowl LV, but sports fans still will be playing to win.

NESN Games offers fans a chance to win some ’47 Brand swag by playing the “NFL Superprop Super Challenge” game on Super Bowl Sunday. Correctly predict prop bets such as the coin-toss result, length of the national anthem, the color of the Gatorade dumped on the winning coach and other aspects of the Kansas City Chiefs versus Tampa Bay Buccaneers matchup, and you could be among the winners.

Visit NESN Games before 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday to sign up for your chance to win a $50 gift certificate to the ’47 Brand online store.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images