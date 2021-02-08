Tom Brady Claims Fifth Super Bowl MVP After Bucs Win Super Bowl LV

NESN Logo Sign In

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians expressed repeatedly how the organization would not have reached the Super Bowl without quarterback Tom Brady.

The 43-year-old signal-caller now has a Super Bowl MVP trophy to show for it.

Brady and the Buccaneers earned a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday at Tampa Bay’s own Raymond James Stadium. Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, has now won five Super Bowl MVPs.

“I’m so proud of all these guys right here,” Brady said on the CBS broadcast after the game. “We came together at the right time. I think we all knew this was gong to happen tonight.”

Brady finished the game 21-for-29 passing for 201 yards with three touchdowns. He did not throw an interception.

Brady threw two first-half touchdowns to former Patriots teammate and tight end Rob Gronkowski and one to receiver Antonio Brown. It helped the Bucs take a 21-6 halftime lead.

Brady won four Super Bowl MVPs as the quarterback of the New England Patriots, where he spent two decades and won six Super Bowl titles.

