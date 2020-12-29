Skip Bayless Shreds ‘Exposed’ Bill Belichick In Yet Another Awful Take

Skip Bayless did his Skip Bayless thing Tuesday morning.

The “Undisputed” talking head reacted to the New England Patriots’ ugly loss to the Buffalo Bills in predictably stupid, overly dramatic fashion. Bayless cited New England’s defeat as the latest evidence both of Bill Belichick being “exposed” and of Tom Brady being the clear-cut reason for the Patriots dynasty.

“I stand by what I’ve told you (Shannon Sharpe) for the last four years on this show: Tom Brady was at least 75 percent of the reason for the Patriots dynasty,” Bayless said. “Bill Belichick is getting exposed. Bill Belichick is in big trouble going forward in New England because Bill Belichick hit bottom last night.

” … The problem is that Tom Brady camouflaged all of Belichck’s blunders in personnel decisions.”

Take a look: