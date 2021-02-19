Start Time For Bruins-Flyers Game In Lake Tahoe Changed By One Hour

Bruins and Flyers fans may need to adjust their Sunday plans by 60 minutes.
Boston and Philadelphia are set to play one another outdoors in Lake Tahoe. The puck originally was supposed to drop at 3 p.m. ET, but due to no cloud cover being in the forecast, the game now will take place at 2 p.m. ET.
Not a drastic change, but one you’ll want to make sure you’re aware of.
Both teams will be without some players come Sunday due to injuries and COVID-19 protocols.
The Flyers have yet to beat the B’s in four games this season and will try to end that skid in Lake Tahoe.