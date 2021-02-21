NESN Logo Sign In

It was quite the finish between the Warriors and Hornets on Saturday night, with Charlotte earning a 102-100 win on a Terry Rozier buzzer-beater.

The drama which led to that point though, was dramatic to say the least.

The Warriors held a five-point lead with 53 seconds left. That lead was cut to two after a Rozier 3-pointer with 43 ticks remaining.

Thirty seconds later, Draymond Green was ejected after receiving two technical fouls for arguing with officials after they granted Gordon Hayward a questionable timeout on what probably should have been a jump ball. (You can watch that here.)

Anyway, Green’s double technical allowed Rozier to tie the game 100-all with a pair of free throws and then end the game with an insane step-back jumper as the horn sounded.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr tried to provide his sense of things after the loss.

“Yeah, I mean, there’s a lot to unwind,” Kerr told reporters, via 95.7 The Game. “But if you want to cut to the chase, it’s a very difficult call on a loose ball that becomes a jump ball, that they get a timeout on. Especially because in the exact same situation, I was trying to call a timeout when Brad (Wanamaker) had the ball at the top of the key when they forced the jump ball just prior to that. So, given that the exact same thing happened back to back, only we actually had possession of the ball when I tried to call timeout, and then watching the replay after the game — it’s a loose ball.

“In my estimation it should be another jump ball,” Kerr continued. “… As for as the technicals, Draymond (Green) can’t do that. He knows that. He made a terrible mistake getting T’ed up and giving them the chance to shoot two free throws and tie the game.”

It’s probably important to note the Warriors were without Steph Curry in the loss.

Thumbnail photo via Nell Redmond/USA TODAY Sports Images