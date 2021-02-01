Tedy Bruschi Joining Former Patriots Assistant At Arizona As Senior Advisor

Jedd Fisch’s first coaching staff at the University of Arizona will include a New England Patriots legend.

Arizona on Monday announced the hiring of former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi for the role of “senior advisor to the head coach.”

Bruschi, an Arizona alum, will advise Fisch, who spent one season as New England’s quarterbacks coach before being hired as the Wildcats’ head coach in December.

“Tedy Bruschi represents everything we want from our student-athletes,” Fisch said in a statement. “He knows what it takes to do things right on and off the field and has demonstrated success in all facets of life throughout the years. Tedy is a true friend and ally who understands what it takes to win; respect accountability, selflessness, and enthusiasm.

“Tedy has always been the best at what he does, and this is another opportunity to bring greatness to our entire program. I want to welcome Tedy and his family back to Tucson.”

Bruschi is heading back to Tucson! Excited to have another Wildcat Legend back in the desert!#BearDown #ItsPersonal pic.twitter.com/a2R86OvZNK — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) February 1, 2021

The 47-year-old Bruschi spent his entire 13-year playing career with the Patriots and was part of the franchise’s first three Super Bowl-winning teams. A member of the Patriots and College Football Halls of Fame, he has worked as an NFL analyst for ESPN since his retirement in 2009.

In his new role at his alma mater, Bruschi “will serve as a member of the executive football management team while serving as a consultant with the entire football staff,” per the announcement.

“I am very excited to re-establish my connection to the Arizona Football program,” Bruschi said in a statement. “Coach Fisch, and his vision for the program, is the main reason for my new level of involvement. I look forward to assisting Coach Fisch and the program in any way I can as we develop the next generations of Wildcats who are purposeful, resilient and original.

The Patriots have not announced a replacement for Fisch. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels handled quarterback coach duties for the final two weeks of the 2020 season.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images