Don’t for one second think Tom Brady doesn’t listen to the noise.

Brady on Wednesday shared a minute-long video in which he (well, his social media team) highlighted the many people who thought he was washed up. Max Kellerman, noted author of the infamous “cliff” take, makes an appearance, as does Shannon Sharpe.

Audio from those two, as well as many other Brady haters, plays over highlights from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ run to a Super Bowl LV victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Take a look:

Yeah, it’s Tom Brady’s world and we’re all just living in it.

The bad news for those sick of the 43-year-old rubbing their faces in the proverbial it: He might be around for more than a few more years. Buckle up, NFL.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images