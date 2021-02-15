Here Are Five Glorious Minutes Of Tom Brady Mic’d-Up In Super Bowl LV

NESN Logo Sign In

Another year, another slew of videos featuring Tom Brady mic’d-up in a Super Bowl.

NFL Films on Sunday shared a five-minute video featuring mic’d-up footage from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl LV win over the Kansas City Chiefs. While a few other Bucs players and coaches make appearances, Brady takes up a majority of the runtime.

Take a look:

Unfortunately, the clip does not offer any new insight into Brady’s on-field altercation with Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu. Furthermore, NFL fans probably shouldn’t get their hopes up for ever hearing audio of the infamous dustup.

Now, if only we could get mic’d-up footage from the Bucs’ wild victory parade.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images