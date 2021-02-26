Tom Brady Posts Legendary Throwback In Response To Justin Bieber

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady may have been late to sign up for a Twitter account, but he (or his social team) have been quick to pick up on the latest viral trends.

So when singer and pop culture sensation Justin Bieber took to his social media account to post an old picture of himself, the recent Super Bowl champion wanted to get in on the fun.

Brady’s “Throwback Thursday” post was legendary, too. Remember this notorious baby goat photo?

The shot was from back in 2005, when Brady had only won three rings and did a spread with GQ magazine.