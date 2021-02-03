These Two NBA Stars Offered Candace Parker Advice During Free Agency

Candace Parker officially has a new home in the WNBA.

The star forward officially signed with the Chicago Sky on Tuesday, ending her 13-year tenure with the Los Angeles Sparks. And apparently, she had a little assistance in making her decision.

Parker leaned on Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade for advice while weighing her options. And they offered her some serious food for thought.

“The biggest thing I got from them was, ‘You need to follow your heart,'” Parker said Tuesday, via ESPN. “So I think that’s what I ultimately did.”

Ultimately, Parker said Chicago was the only destination she considered other than Los Angeles. And she thinks Wade and Durant’s advice helped lead her in the right direction.

“I was brought up as, ‘You finish what you start,'” Parker said. “For 13 years, I feel as though I gave everything I had to the Sparks organization, as well as they gave everything they had. I’m not leaving disgruntled. I’m not leaving throwing stuff, or upset or angry or demanding a trade. I’m leaving because contractually, I can go where I want.”

Sounds like this 34-year-old still has plenty left in the tank.

