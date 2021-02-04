Brett Favre Offers Cringeworthy Take On Deshaun Watson-Texans Situation

Open mouth, insert foot.

Brett Favre is known to have a hot take or two from time to time. But the former star quarterback might have taken this one a step or two too far.

Favre on Wednesday decided to weigh in on Deshaun Watson’s situation with the Texans. The signal-caller, as you likely know, wants out of Houston shortly after signing a long-term deal with the team.

But Favre’s take on the matter is a bit hypocritical, to say the least.

“I’m kind of old school. I think you get paid a ton of money to do a certain job, and just do it, and let the chips fall where they may,'” Favre said during an interview with Yahoo! Sports. “I think we make too much money to voice an opinion. But I’m not saying he’s wrong. Again, I think it’s a different day and time, and it’ll be interesting to see how the organization handles it.”

"I think we make too much money to voice an opinion, but I'm not saying he's wrong. Again, I think it's a different day and time…"



Brett Favre joined @MintyBets to discuss Deshaun Watson demanding a trade from the Texans. pic.twitter.com/1YTRl0QefO — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 1, 2021

Yikes.

Naturally, Watson’s agent, David Mulugheta, didn’t take that comment lightly. So, he shot back with a quick jab of his own via Twitter.

“Brett should probably stop throwing stones from that glass house he’s sitting in,” he wrote.

Well, he’s not wrong.

After all, the only reason Favre’s NFL comeback ever materialized was due to him forcing the Packers’ hand to trade him away. Perhaps he’s still salty about not landing where he wanted initially, but he wound up getting his way a year later anyway.

Either way, it’s not a good look.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images