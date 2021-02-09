What Mic’d Up Travis Kelce Told Tom Brady After Super Bowl LV

NESN Logo Sign In

Regardless of the outcome for the Kansas City Chiefs, it was hard to act like a sore loser.

Because regardless of which team you were playing or rooting for in Super Bowl LV, you kind of just have to tip your cap to seven time champion Tom Brady.

That was the case for opposing quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce on Sunday following the Chiefs’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-9.

The former praised Brady while congratulating him on yet another Super Bowl MVP performance. Here’s a transcript from the NFL Films video of their mic’d up encounter:

Kelce: “Hi big guy. I had a feeling you’d figure it out. Congratulations, big guy.”

Brady: “You’re unbelievable.”

Kelce: “That’s you. That’s you. Congrats on seven, man.”

"You're a legend, man."

"You're a stud bro. … Let's keep in touch"



Mahomes and Brady showed each other love after the Super Bowl.



(via @NFLFilms) pic.twitter.com/SpLfWR0Nyr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 9, 2021

Real recognize real.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images