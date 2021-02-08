Why Bubba Wallace Won’t Drive For Michael Jordan’s NASCAR Team In Busch Clash

NESN Logo Sign In

Michael Jordan’s NASCAR team, 23XI Racing, will make its NASCAR debut Tuesday night without Darrell Wallace Jr. behind the wheel of the No. 23 Toyota Camry.

But why?

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season officially kicks off Sunday afternoon with the Daytona 500, a race Wallace will compete in. But drivers first will take to the Daytona International Speedway Road Course on Tuesday for the Busch Clash, an annual exhibition race with ever-confusing qualifying rules.

Here are the requirements for drivers to be eligible for the Busch Clash:

— 2020 Busch Pole Award winners

— Past Busch Clash Winners who competed full-time in 2020

— Daytona 500 Champions who competed full-time in 2020

— Former Daytona 500 Busch Pole Winners who competed full-time in 2020

— 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff drivers

— 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Race winners

— 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Stage winners

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NASCAR’s qualifying format was far different last season, making it more difficult than usual for drivers to earn pole positions. To make up for it, NASCAR made drivers who won any stages in 2020 eligible for this year’s Clash.

Wallace, 23XI Racing’s full-time driver, did not meet any of the criteria. But Ty Dillon did, and consequently the former Germain Racing driver will pilot the No. 23 on Tuesday night.

See you at The Clash, @root_insurance!



February 9 | 7 PM ET | @FS1 pic.twitter.com/S1smFB67pW — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) February 3, 2021

Here’s the full entry list for the Busch Clash:

So, why Ty Dillon?

Well, the 28-year-old currently doesn’t have a Cup Series ride, but will run some Xfinity Series races this season for Joe Gibbs Racing, with whom 23XI Racing has a technical alliance. Thus, Dillon is a logical choice to fill in for Wallace.

Without Dillon, 23XI Racing probably wouldn’t be able to field a car in the Clash. That would’ve been unfortunate for them, as the Clash will serve as a great testing ground for this season’s second race, which also will be on the Daytona road course.

So, Dillon driving in the Clash is a win-win for he and 23XI Racing. Bummer for Wallace, though.

The Clash is scheduled to get underway at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

