Todd Gurley Floats Question After Tom Brady Wins Another Super Bowl

The story of the 2020 NFL season ultimately featured an ending the football world has seen plenty of times before.

Tom Brady on Sunday night claimed his seventh Super Bowl championship. One could argue Brady’s latest title triumph is the most impressive of his storied career. Brady helped snap a lengthy playoff drought in Tampa Bay before ousting two — potentially three — future Hall of Fame quarterbacks en route to another Lombardi Trophy.

Praise for Brady came in abundance after the Buccaneers throttled the Kansas City Chiefs. Todd Gurley took the Brady gushing to the next level, posing the idea of the legendary signal-caller being the last NFL player to ever wear No. 12.

Should the NFL just retire #12 in the future? — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) February 8, 2021

Ironically enough, Brady almost didn’t wear No. 12 for his first season with the Bucs. The digit previously was owned by star wide receiver Chris Godwin, and Brady liked the idea of donning No. 7 in reference to his pursuit of a seventh Super Bowl win.

Brady evidently didn’t need the extra motivation to once again climb to the NFL’s mountaintop. And now, No. 12 will be going for No. 8 next season.

