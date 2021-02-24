Will Buccaneers Try To Extend Tom Brady? Tampa Bay’s GM Opens Up

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady in March of 2020 signed on for two years in Tampa Bay.

It doesn’t sound as though the quarterback’s Buccaneers tenure will be limited to just a pair of campaigns, however.

A Bucs contract extension for Brady would make sense for multiple reasons and for both sides. After Brady showed no serious signs of decline over the course of his seventh Super Bowl-winning season, Tampa Bay probably is interested in keeping TB12 in the fold beyond the 2021 campaign. An extension for Brady this offseason also could help free up salary cap space, which would of benefit to the Bucs, who have a slew of key players headed for free agency.

Tampa Bay Jason Licht on Monday didn’t outright commit to an extension for Brady in the coming months, but it sure sounds like it’s something the organization is seriously considering.

“It’s a possibility,” Licht said on “The Rich Eisen Show,” as transcribed by ProFootballTalk. “He certainly didn’t look like he slowed down any this year. That’s a possibility and we’ll have to see how that goes. . . . It appears that he really had a good time this year winning the Super Bowl. Likes our organization, likes our coaches, likes our head coach and ownership and we certainly love him. Usually when you have those two things going for each other, it’s a match made in heaven so we’d like to keep this going.”

Brady is no stranger to taking pay cuts for the sake of the greater good. The future Hall of Famer did so almost routinely over the course of his 20-year run in New England, and those selfless decisions paid off and then some for both Brady and the Patriots.

So if the Bucs ultimately do come to Brady this offseason looking to adjust his deal, one has to imagine the 43-year-old would be willing to oblige.

