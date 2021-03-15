NESN Logo Sign In

It’s time to prepare your 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket.

Selection Sunday gave each of the each of the 68 teams participating in the 2021 NCAA Tournament the chance to plot their potential route to glory. However, the players, coaches and their respective teams aren’t the only ones involved. Millions of fans will follow the action, having made their NCAA Tournament picks.

NESN is here to help you join the fun, with a printable bracket of the 2021 NCAA Tournament field. Download the bracket below and make your picks ahead of Thursday’s First Four games.

Who will win it all and become men’s college basketball’s first champion in two years? Will 2021 be the year you fill out a perfect NCAA Tournament bracket? You’ll never know until you try.

