Alex Cora Encouraged With How Red Sox’s Alex Verdugo Is Coming Along

It hasn’t been the most ideal start to spring training for Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo, but manager Alex Cora is encouraged by his improvements.

The 24-year-old Verdugo had a much better day at the plate Tuesday in a 7-6 Grapefruit League win over the Atlanta Braves. Verdugo was 1-for-3 in, slapping a single to center field in the seventh inning, but also recorded an RBI on a fielder’s choice in the third and earned a four-pitch walk in the fifth.

“He’s getting better,” Cora said in a postgame video conference. “He’s making good decisions at the plate, not chasing pitches — in the first at-bat he did (three-pitch strikeout) — but, you know, the walks, trying to stay above the middle the other way, that’s what he does.

“He’s feeling good about his swing and he’s getting a lot of at-bats,” Cora added.

Verdugo now has played 12 spring training games. He had four hits in 24 at-bats with two RBIs prior to Tuesday’s game. Cora seems hopeful Verdugo, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Mookie Betts trade last offseason, will be able to keep heading in the right direction.

Cora expects Verdugo to return to the lineup Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles and Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Verdugo, who hit .308 with six homers and 15 RBIs in 60 games during the 2020 Major League Baseball campaign, figures to be atop Boston’s batting order this season. Red Sox newcomer Kiké Hernandez could find himself taking over the leadoff spot from Verdugo after a strong spring, though. Hernandez has compiled a .300 batting average and .462 on-base percentage in 14 games (39 plate appearances) this spring.

The Red Sox are 12-8 in Grapefruit League action this spring and will open their season April 1 against the Orioles at Fenway Park.

