Paul Pierce Named Finalist For Basketball Hall Of Fame Class Of 2021

His number has been raised in the rafters in Boston’s TD Garden for a few years.

Now, Paul Pierce’s career could be enshrined about an hour or so west in Springfield, Mass., too.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Tuesday announced its finalists for the Hoophall Class of 2021, with the list including the legendary Boston Celtic.

Congratulations to 10x @NBAAllStar, NBA Champion and NBA Finals MVP, #21HoopClass finalist Paul Pierce. pic.twitter.com/2FwFNMVRw7 — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) March 9, 2021

A four-time All-NBA selection, 10-time NBA All-Star and Finals MVP after the Celtics 2008 title, Pierce’s 19 seasons are best remembered for his first 15 years in Boston.

Other finalists also include Chris Bosh, Michael Cooper, Tim Hardaway, Marques Johnson, Rick Adelman, Leta Andrews, Yolanda Griffith, Marianne Stanley, Ben Wallace, Chris Webber, Jay Wright and Bill Russell, who is now up for consideration for his coaching career.

Pierce’s co-star on the Celtics, Kevin Garnett was enshrined with the Class of 2020.

