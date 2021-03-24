NESN Logo Sign In

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, and there has been no shortage of rumors involving the Boston Celtics being thrown around league circles.

The team hasn’t made a significant midseason move in six years, but this season feels like things could be different given the serious issues Boston currently has. Not to mention, the fact that Danny Ainge himself has admitted the roster he assembled simply doesn’t have what it takes to contend for a title.

So the Celtics president of basketball operations has his eye out for reinforcements, it seems. And he has a very specific type of player in mind, one who brings shooting, size and can help immensely on defense.

There are a few players that Boston could be considering acquiring — whether that’s to win now or to have for future seasons. We’ve already discussed the rumors about bringing in Aaron Gordon or John Collins ad nauseam recently.

Let’s throw around some different names:

Malcolm Brogdon

If the Indiana Pacers are entertaining offers for Brogdon, the Celtics should be inquiring about the point guard. And with that phone call, shooting their shot at getting Kemba Walker off the books by being willing to send any assets Indiana wants in exchange for taking on that contract. Brogdon seems like he’d be a comfortable fit immediately and fits the archetype Ainge is looking for: He’s 6-foot-5 with shooting, facilitating, great handle and best of all, defense. A ball-handling tandem of him and Marcus Smart would be a fun change of pace from the days of hiding the point guard on that side of the ball.

Lauri Markkanen

Don’t let the fact he’s dealt with some injuries in his young career — or that you maybe haven’t heard of him — stop you from overlooking the Finnish 7-footer. The Chicago Bulls reportedly are listening to suiters for Markkanen, who is experiencing a bounce-back year though a right shoulder sprain kept him out most of February. Your prototypical modern big, he is an extremely efficient scorer who shoots 40 percent from deep on 7.2 attempts per game, is an excellent pick-and-pop player and loves the top of the key. Not to mention, he’s only 23 years old, so his timeline lines up with Jaylen Brown’s and Jayson Tatum’s nicely.

George Hill

Another flashy name here with George Hill. Just kidding. But, he fills a need and you can probably make it happen with some draft capital, because the Oklahoma City Thunder LOVE draft picks. He could be absorbed into the Celtics’ traded player exception if they break it up or salary matched pretty easily with him owed just under $9.6 million next year. Whatever, he’s 34 years old, but a savvy veteran with a valuable skill set. Hill is a good secondary facilitator who served as a key role player for the Milwaukee Bucks last year, shooting a wildly efficient 51 percent from the field and 46 percent from 3.

