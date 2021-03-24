Patriots Reportedly Beat Out These Teams In Jonnu Smith Sweepstakes

NESN Logo Sign In

Had the Patriots not landed Jonnu Smith in free agency, one of their fiercest rivals might have signed him.

Smith was the first major move of New England’s uncharacteristic spending spree last week. The Patriots, who have been in desperate need of tight end help for some time now, acquired Smith on a four-year, free-agent deal worth up to a reported $50 million.

The Titans, who drafted Smith in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, reportedly tried to keep him in Tennessee, but to no avail. The 25-year-old also was coveted by the New York Jets, according to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.

The Patriots reportedly beat out several teams when they signed another one of their more noteworthy additions as well. Fowler reports linebacker Matt Judon — who signed a reported four-year, $56 million deal with New England — had as many as six suitors. One has to imagine tight end Hunter Henry also generated significant interest on the open market.

So, why did Smith decide to take his talents to Foxboro as opposed to staying in Nashville or bolting to the Meadowlands? The four-year pro believes the Patriots presented a “perfect opportunity,” one that he couldn’t pass up.

