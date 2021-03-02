Red Sox About To Get Two Regulars Back After Delay To Spring Training

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are running a little shorthanded right now, but they’re about to get two guys pegged to be roster mainstays back soon.

With Grapefruit League games now underway, we’ve yet to see relief pitcher Hirokazu Sawamura and outfielder Franchy Cordero just yet.

Sawamura’s delay has been the result of visa logistics delaying his arrival in the United States from Japan, while Cordero was on the COVID-19 list.

On Tuesday, Alex Cora indicated Sawamura was in line to work out with the team after going through the necessary quarantine protocols. Cordero soon will be in a similar position, as he was said to be en route to report Tuesday. Like everyone else though, Cordero will have to quarantine and clear the league’s COVID-19 protocols before he can start working out.

Signed last month, Sawamura figures to bolster the Red Sox bullpen, potentially as a late-inning, high-leverage arm.