Red Sox Think Christian Vazquez Will Be ‘OK’ After Taking Ball To Eye

The Boston Red Sox appear optimistic about Christian Vazquez’s prognosis.
The catcher was struck in the eye at batting practice Thursday before the Sox’s spring training game against the Minnesota Twins. He was a late scratch from the lineup as a result.
Manager Alex Cora provided a fairly positive update on Vazquez after the game.
“It was scary, obviously,” Cora told reporters, via The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. “He’s got to go through some tests. … We feel confident he’ll be OK for next week.'”
Phew.
Next week, as you likely know, will mark the start of the 2021 Major League Baseball season. Boston will open its regular season schedule next Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.
Luckily, it doesn’t sound like the Sox will be without their top catcher on Opening Day.