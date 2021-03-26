Red Sox Think Christian Vazquez Will Be ‘OK’ After Taking Ball To Eye

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox appear optimistic about Christian Vazquez’s prognosis.

The catcher was struck in the eye at batting practice Thursday before the Sox’s spring training game against the Minnesota Twins. He was a late scratch from the lineup as a result.

Manager Alex Cora provided a fairly positive update on Vazquez after the game.

“It was scary, obviously,” Cora told reporters, via The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. “He’s got to go through some tests. … We feel confident he’ll be OK for next week.'”

Phew.