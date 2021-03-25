Bruins Injuries: Pregame Updates On Tuukka Rask, Others

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s been a week to the day since the Boston Bruins last played a game, and thanks to improved health, some players will be making a return Thursday night.

The B’s are set to host the New York Islanders at TD Garden after their most recent pair of games were postponed. Boston had to cancel its Thursday morning skate due to a scheduling conflict at Warrior Ice Arena, but Bruce Cassidy offered some updates on a few injured Bruins.

Tuukka Rask has not played since appearing to tweak his back late in Boston’s March 7 loss to the New Jersey Devils. But he will be in net against the Isles, Cassidy confirmed Thursday morning.

Jarred Tinordi has been out since he was boarded by Brandon Tanev on March 16, but he is probable against New York. Trent Frederic exited the Bruins’ win over the Buffalo Sabres last Thursday, and he too is probable.

Zach Senyshyn made his season debut against the New York Rangers on March 11, and in doing so suffered a upper-body injury that forced him to miss some time. He will be out Thursday.

Jack Ahcan and Jack Studnicka will take warmup with the Bruins on Thursday. If Tinordi or Frederic can’t go, they will draw in. Karson Kuhlman will play in place of Senyshyn.

Puck drop for Bruins-Islanders is set for 7 p.m. ET. It’ll be the first game in Boston this season to host fans.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images