Celtics Reportedly ‘Finalizing’ Trade For Magic Guard Evan Fournier

UPDATE (11:45 AM ET): The Boston Celtics have landed guard Evan Fournier in a trade with the Orlando Magic, according to Shams Charania of the Athletic.

The Orlando Magic have traded Evan Fournier to the Boston Celtics, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.



Boston acquires a strong scorer and shooter.

ORIGINAL STORY: Evan Fournier seemingly is headed to the Celtics.

Boston and the Magic are “finalizing” a deal for the 28-year-old guard, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported late Thursday morning. The Celtics will send two second-round draft picks to Orlando.

Here’s Wojnarowski’s report:

Teams are finalizing the deal now, source tells ESPN.

Fournier had been rumored as a potential piece in a trade that would send star forward Aaron Gordon to the Celtics. It’s unclear whether this trade will impact Boston’s reported pursuit of Gordon.

The Celtics and Magic reportedly were engaged in Gordon trade talks Wednesday night with the intention of carrying them into Thursday ahead of the 3 p.m. ET deadline. There have been differing reports on Boston’s desired trade package for the 25-year-old Arizona product.

As for Fournier, the veteran guard averaged 19.7 points and 3.7 assists in 26 games this season for the Magic. The Saint-Maurice, France, native is a career 38 percent 3-point shooter over nine seasons. He was taken with the 20th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets.

The Magic on Thursday traded star center Nikola Vucevic to the Chicago Bulls, sending a clear signal that they are prepared for a serious rebuild.

