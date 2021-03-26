AFC Scout Reveals Biggest Takeaway From Patriots’ Free Agency Moves

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots sure were busy last week.

New England filled several holes with a flurry of signings shortly after free agency began March 17. Among those include center David Andrews, defensive tackle Lawrence Guy and running back James White.

One AFC East scout shared his thoughts about the Patriots’ free agency moves with NFL Media’s Mike Giardi on Wednesday. And there was plenty of praise to go around.

“(They are) core guys. Good players,” the scout said, per Giardi. “They’ll let the new guys know how they do it.”

The scout was pleased with New England’s decision to pick up two tight ends, too.

Not everyone agrees with these assertions, though. Giardi spoke with another scout Tuesday who believes the Pats “paid a premium for a few players who aren’t premium talent or premium producers.”

Team owner Robert Kraft, however, said he was willing to do whatever it took to help New England return to its winning ways. He thinks the Patriots did just that.

And one local scout apparently agrees.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images