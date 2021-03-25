Watch Karson Kuhlman Open Scoring For Bruins Vs. Islanders

NESN Logo Sign In

Did you have Karson Kuhlman scoring the first goal in front of fans in 2021 on your bingo card?

If so, go ahead and mark it off.

The Boston Bruins forward opened up the scoring in the first period against the New York Islanders at TD Garden on Thursday night.

Kuhlman sent the puck flying from the circle that ended up deflecting off a stick and past Semyon Varlamov for the 1-0 lead.

