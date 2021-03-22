Celtics’ Brad Stevens, Jaylen Brown Offer Reminder After Win Vs. Magic

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics are back in the win column, and thus back at .500 after losing three straight games.

But Celtics head coach Brad Stevens and Jaylen Brown, who scored a game-high 34 points in a 112-96 much-needed win over the Orlando Magic on Sunday, don’t want to get ahead of themselves — and for good reason.

After all, the Celtics have shown glimpses of strong play this season as they did during the third quarter against the Magic but haven’t been able to do so consistently. It’s why they’re in the position they’re in and has made Stevens pump the brakes after one win against a team who has now lost 10 of their last 11.

“(The) guys really played with a great mindset tonight, shared it, played with good purpose, good passion, good togetherness,” Stevens told reporters. “It was a step in the right direction for sure, but put a few weeks, or a month or two months together where it’s like that and we’ll be making good progress.”

Stevens expressed a similar feeling while talking about Boston’s defense, who held Orlando to just 38% from the field and 32% from long range.

“I think our defense structurally is improving, and so I’m encouraged about that, but I’m not too ready to compliment us all that much,” Stevens said.

Brown explained how he liked how the Celtics played, especially regarding the ball movement as Boston had 27 assists on 40 made baskets. He too, though, pulled the rope back to make sure the team didn’t get too ahead of itself.

“Today isn’t something to be too excited about, but it’s a small victory for us. So, I’ll take it” Brown said.

We’ll see if the 21-21 Celtics can keep their minimal momentum going as they set out on a four-game road trip starting with the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images