Paul George had 32 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Clippers, and Reggie Jackson chipped in 25 points and seven assists in the loss.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Kemba Walker

SG: Jaylen Brown

SF: Jayson Tatum

PF: Daniel Theis

C: Tristan Thompson

LOTS OF OFFENSE

Boston shot well from the get-go, hitting their first 7-of-8 field goals and shooting 62.5 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from deep.

Brown led that effort, racking up 14 points, two rebounds and two assists while showing no rust after sitting out last game.

Welcome back JB 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YdvLdPtNjS — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 3, 2021

Boston led by as many as eight points in the opening frame against a Leonard-less defense, though LA kept things close.

Thompson had seven first-quarter points, while Walker had five points and four assists early.

Kemba somehow finds Theis in traffic pic.twitter.com/mXWzcCJwpY — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 3, 2021

George couldn’t seem to miss for LA, though, going 5-for-6 from the field for a team-high 12 points.

Boston finished the quarter up 35-32.

LEAD CHANGE GALORE

Pritchard and Williams offered Boston a lot of energy starting the second, and the Celtics got up to 66.7 percent shooting briefly.

PP makes it looks easy#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/7S6MDONr8F — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 3, 2021

With a mid-range jumper, George tied things up at 55-55, and with just under two minutes left, former Celtics player Marcus Morris hit a 3-pointer to take the lead.

It was back and forth from there with 17 (!) lead changes in the first half.

Brown and Walker had 16 and 11 points, respectively, at the end of the second. Thompson had nine points, five rebounds an assist and this block:

WHAT a rejection 🚫#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/xftel09HCG — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 3, 2021

But behind George’s 21 first-half points, in addition to 10 apiece from Morris and Reggie Jackson, the Clippers led 63-62.

CLUTCH KEMBA

Walker drained a three for the first points of the half to give Boston the advantage back, and he added to it on their next offensive possession.

It was short lived, as the Clippers enjoyed their largest lead of the game (six points) in the third, but Walker carried the team in the third as the Celtics didn’t let the lead get out of hand. He had 13 points in the quarter alone.

Meanwhile, LA had 23 team assists by the end of the third, as it displayed great movement on the floor.

George had 27 points by the end of the frame, and the Clippers led 89-88 entering the final quarter.

C’s PULL IT OUT

Pritchard and Williams continued to raise the energy for Boston in the opening minutes of the fourth, and with a Teague triple assisted by Williams, the Celtics went up 100-94.

Rob with the finesse! pic.twitter.com/EO5wsS2zu1 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 3, 2021

This was basically Robert Williams all game:

Human highlight reel ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/BG5445yjdT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 3, 2021

Ivica Zubac quickly helped dissipated it, though, before the Celtics went on another small run.

After Tatum missed six consecutive shots, he finally got going when it counted. A 3-point jumper assisted by Williams gave Boston a 109-100 lead with 5:36 to play. It was the Celtics largest lead to that point, until Tatum hit a 2 a few sequences later.

Tatum’s increased production was the difference, as the Celtics closed out the game thanks to free throws from Theis and Walker down the stretch.

NEXT UP

One more game sits between the Celtics and the All-Star break. They take on the Toronto Raptors next who’s roster and coaching staff has been essentially decimated due to COVID-19 contact tracing.

That game, if it happens, will be Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images