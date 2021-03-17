Deshaun Watson Defends Himself After Learning About Apparent Lawsuit

NESN Logo Sign In

Deshaun Watson has released a statement defedning himself against an apparent lawsuit.

The Houston Texans quarterback claims to have learned about a suit through a recent social media post “by a publicity-seeking plaintiff’s lawyer.” The post in question by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee suggests Watson behaved inappropriately toward an unidentified woman.

“Too many times women have put up with behavior that we all know no one should put up with,” the post said in part, via FOX26’s Isiah Carey. “Should we make excuses for the famous? Or those who hold special positions, or quarterbacks on a local professional football team? I don’t think so!”

Watson responded with a statement Tuesday night.

“I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect,” Watson wrote Tuesday night. “The plaintiff’s lawyer claims that this isn’t about money, but before filing the suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected. Unlike him, this isn’t about money for me — it’s about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that.”

Stay tuned.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Images