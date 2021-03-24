Did Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy Shade Brian Flores With This Answer? (Yes)

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyle Van Noy clearly is miffed over the way things went down in Miami.

Van Noy, who recently agreed to return to the Patriots on a two-year deal, was asked Wednesday about Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores. Specifically, Van Noy was prompted to offer insight into the differences between the way Flores worked as a linebackers coach with the Patriots and the way he led the Dolphins, whom Van Noy played for last season.

His response — or lack thereof — was telling.

“No comment,” he said, via NESN.com’s Doug Kyed.

Van Noy’s release from the Dolphins in early March surprised many, including himself. The statement Van Noy shared after the release insinuated he felt betrayed. And it would be hard to blame him for feeling that way, considering Flores last year gave Van Noy a four-year deal and eventually named him a captain of the defense..

As for further details into Van Noy’s relationship with Flores, perhaps the ever-mouthy linebacker will open up at a later date.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images