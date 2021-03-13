NESN Logo Sign In

Franchy Cordero has always had potential, but now it seems the Boston Red Sox outfielder has the opportunity he’s always dreamed of.

Cordero, who Boston acquired in the Andrew Benintendi trade this offseason, expressed how he grew up cheering for the Red Sox in the Dominican Republic. So, while he admitted that he didn’t expect to be traded by the Kansas City Royals, he’s eager about what the change could do for his young career.

“I’m just really excited to be a part of the Red Sox. It’s the team I grew up watching, it was my favorite team growing up. So, I’m just really excited about the opportunity I have here,” Cordero told reporters, through a translator, Saturday during his first press conference since the trade.

“I’m super excited. Like I just mentioned, I grew up a Red Sox fan so actually being able to put on this uniform and being play on that field (Fenway Park) is going to be a dream come true,” Cordero added. “I’m really looking forward to it.”

The 26-year-old Cordero, as you may imagine, noted it was the Red Sox teams headlined by David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez and Pedro Martinez which got him rooting for the organization. Cordero specifically noted how J.D. Drew was another player he enjoyed watching as Drew played the outfield, as well.