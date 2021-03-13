Franchy Cordero has always had potential, but now it seems the Boston Red Sox outfielder has the opportunity he’s always dreamed of.
Cordero, who Boston acquired in the Andrew Benintendi trade this offseason, expressed how he grew up cheering for the Red Sox in the Dominican Republic. So, while he admitted that he didn’t expect to be traded by the Kansas City Royals, he’s eager about what the change could do for his young career.
“I’m just really excited to be a part of the Red Sox. It’s the team I grew up watching, it was my favorite team growing up. So, I’m just really excited about the opportunity I have here,” Cordero told reporters, through a translator, Saturday during his first press conference since the trade.
“I’m super excited. Like I just mentioned, I grew up a Red Sox fan so actually being able to put on this uniform and being play on that field (Fenway Park) is going to be a dream come true,” Cordero added. “I’m really looking forward to it.”
The 26-year-old Cordero, as you may imagine, noted it was the Red Sox teams headlined by David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez and Pedro Martinez which got him rooting for the organization. Cordero specifically noted how J.D. Drew was another player he enjoyed watching as Drew played the outfield, as well.
The trade to the Red Sox allowed him to reconnect with Ortiz, too.
“I did speak to him after the trade and I’ve had contact with him before when I was playing winter ball. So, we do have a relationship,” Cordero said. “Obviously, he’s someone I modeled my game after because of all the success he’s had on the field. That’s something I want to also have.”
Saturday marked the third day of camp for Cordero after he had his spring training debut delayed due to COVID-19 protocols. Cordero did not play in Boston’s 7-2 spring training win over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday while manager Alex Cora has recently explained that he doesn’t know if Cordero will be ready for Opening Day on April 1.
The Red Sox will spring training return to the diamond against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.