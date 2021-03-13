Red Sox’s Darwinzon Hernandez ‘In Much Better Place’ After Weight Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

Darwinzon Hernandez is feeling a little lighter after an offseason of hard work, and revealed the extent of his weight loss after his first Grapefruit League appearance for the Boston Red Sox.

The left-handed reliever revealed that he dropped between 17 and 18 pounds entering spring training. Hernandez believes he’s seeing a difference in his pitching because of it.

“If anything it’s allowed me to be a little bit more flexible and that’s something I’ve wanted to be,” Hernandez said about his weight loss, via MassLive’s Chris Smith. “In terms of what I do on the mound, how I go out there, it’s all the same thing. But losing the weight did help me become a little bit more flexible with my pitches.”

Through team translator Bryan Loor-Almonte, Hernandez conveyed how a plan with Boston’s training staff helped him shed the pounds.

“In 2019 and ‘20, I was 10 pounds over what I would like to be,” Hernandez said. “I got on the same page with the training staff. We agreed they were going to put me on this plan to be able to lose the weight that I need to. That’s what we came up with. Now I’m in a much better place.”

Hernandez tossed a scoreless inning with one strikeout and three walks in Boston’s 7-2 win over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

