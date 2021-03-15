How Bill Belichick Has Described New Patriots Tight End Jonnu Smith

NESN Logo Sign In

Bill Belichick is never shy in praising opponents, and now one of those once-opponents reportedly has joined the New England Patriots.

The Patriots reportedly have agreed on a four-year, $50 million contract for tight end Jonnu Smith. Smith, 25, immediately becomes New England’s No. 1 tight end and possibly the team’s best pass-catcher.

And while Belichick did not comment on the addition of Smith since the deal has been made, especially since it won’t be official until Wednesday’s new league year begins, he did praise Smith when he was a member of the Tennessee Titans.

“He’s just a really good tight end,” Belichick said, as transcribed by NESN.com’s Doug Kyed. “He can do a lot of things: blocks well, runs well, is a good receiver. I mean, hell, they played him at tailback. He looked pretty good back there. So, he’s a very athletic player, hard to tackle, catches the ball well. He’s great after the catch — probably the best in the league. I mean, I can’t imagine anybody better than him after the catch. No, he looks like a tight end to me. And a good one.”

The 6-foot-3, 248-pound Smith is coming off of his best NFL season. He caught 41 passes for 448 yards with eight touchdowns for the Titans in 2020. Smith has 114 catches for 1,302 yards and 16 touchdowns in his first four NFL campaigns.