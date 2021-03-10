How Payton Pritchard Stayed Motivated During Transition To Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

The NBA had one of the shortest offseasons in league history in 2020 after COVID-19 forced the league to shut down indefinitely in March.

Once the NBA finals ended in October, it was crunch time. And that left teams to make some decisions on the fly.

One of the Boston Celtics’ decisions already appears to be paying off: drafting Payton Pritchard.

Reality hit the 24-year-old pretty quickly, though, with the 2020-21 NBA season beginning just over a month after the draft. This, of course, gave Pritchard little time to prepare.

But the rookie managed to find a bright side to the situation anyhow.