J.J. Watt Shares ‘One Thing’ He Wants For Deshaun Watson

J.J. Watt’s extrication from the Houston Texans was a little easier than it has been for Deshaun Watson.

And though he is free and clear of Houston, having signed with the Arizona Cardinals, his hope for his former teammate remain just the same.

He wants Watson to be happy.

“I love Deshaun. I love Deshaun,” Watt said Tuesday during his introductory press conference, via ProFootballTalk. “We speak often. He’s an incredible player, but he’s an incredible person. He’s a special human being and he’s obviously unbelievably talented as an athlete, but he is also just a great person. And I tell him, the one thing I want for Deshaun Watson is for him to be happy. He deserves it and I want him to be happy. So whatever that looks like for him, that’s what I want for him.”

