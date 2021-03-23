Jaylen Brown Shoots Down Tristan Thompson Rumor With Simple Tweet

Rumors are abound ahead of Thursday’s NBA Trade Deadline.
Naturally, not all of them are accurate. And Jaylen Brown appears to have debunked one of them.
The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor on Tuesday suggested Celtics center Tristan Thompson “is not loved” in Boston’s locker room “for numerous different reasons.”
But Brown shot down that rumor a short time later with a simple tweet.
Check it out:
(For those unfamiliar with modern slang, “cap” is another way of stating something is false or untrue. “No cap,” another common phrase, means the opposite.)
So much for that.
Thompson’s name has been mentioned in a couple of rumors as the trade deadline approaches, including a possible move to the Toronto Raptors.
But based on a recent report from The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn, the Celtics “remain quite high on the veteran center.” And it appears he’s doing just fine with his teammates, too.