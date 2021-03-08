NESN Logo Sign In

Only two players get the honor of selecting NBA All-Star teams each year.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant were given the honor this year as the fan’s top picks for 2021 All-Star Game. Team LeBron went on to win 170-150 behind 30-plus-point performances by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

Jaylen Brown was on the winning team Sunday night while his Celtics teammate, Jayson Tatum, was not.

If Tatum were to pick his own All-Star team, though, it’d look a little different than Team Durant.

On top of teaming up with James and Brown, Tatum told reporters Steph Curry and Bradley Beal would have been among his top selections, per Boston.com’s Tom Westerholm.

We give those selections two thumbs up.

This is Tatum’s second straight season as an All-Star, so he’s definitely picked up a thing or two about what works and what doesn’t along the way. He’ll make a fine All-Star captain someday, whenever that might be.

He’s got plenty of time to make that happen, though, considering he’s only 23 years old.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images