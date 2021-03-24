Kemba Walker Defends Tristan Thompson In Rare Twitter Appearance

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s not often that Kemba Walker tweets something, and when he does, it’s usually an ad.

So when he tweeted about something other than a sports drink Tuesday, he made sure it was worthwhile.

There were some waves around the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, when rumors emerged that Tristan Thompson was not overly well-liked in the locker room. That prompted a simple rebuttal from Jaylen Brown, and then Walker decided to get involved.

we love TT https://t.co/mGOrw1IRLU — Kemba Walker (@KembaWalker) March 23, 2021

Simple enough.