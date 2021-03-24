Kemba Walker Defends Tristan Thompson In Rare Twitter Appearance

It’s not often that Kemba Walker tweets something, and when he does, it’s usually an ad.
So when he tweeted about something other than a sports drink Tuesday, he made sure it was worthwhile.
There were some waves around the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, when rumors emerged that Tristan Thompson was not overly well-liked in the locker room. That prompted a simple rebuttal from Jaylen Brown, and then Walker decided to get involved.
Simple enough.
That was Walker’s first tweet since Jan. 18, and it comes also as Thompson, who has been missing time due to COVID-19 protocols, is mentioned in trade rumors.
It’s unclear what the Celtics roster is going to look like once the trade deadline passes, but the group as it stands now seems to be trying to make clear that they have one another’s backs.