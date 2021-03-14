NESN Logo Sign In

Tristan Thompson’s two most famous fans took to their gigantic social media platforms to wish him well on another trip around the sun.

The Boston Celtics center celebrated his 30th birthday Saturday, and sisters Khloe and Kim Kardashian each posted loving messages in honor of the occasion.

Khloe, of course, is Thompson’s girlfriend and the mother of his two-year-old daughter, True.

We’re not going to pretend to know exactly what’s going on between Thompson and Khloe Kardashian on any given day, but her post was really sweet:

“The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they came out even stronger than they were before,” she wrote.

“Thank you for showing me everything you said you would. For the father you are. For the best friend I have in you. I’m thankful that I can do absolutely nothing with you and it feels like everything. I hope you know today and everyday how loved you are by me and so many.

“Welcome to 30! I can’t wait for all of the memories. This is when life just starts getting good!”

Her sister and “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” co-star, Kim, had this to say about Thompson’s big day:

“I’m so proud to call you my brother,” Kim said. “I know we’ve been through it but we came out stronger and closer and I’m just grateful that Khloe has a bestie in you! You’re a great dad, friend and dancer!”

Fans are allowed back at TD Garden soon, so maybe we’ll see that Kardashians in Boston in the near future. The Celtics will face the Rockets in Houston on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images